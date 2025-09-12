South Africa Face New Zealand In First Women’s Rugby World Cup Quarter-Final

South Africa have made 10 changes to their starting XV for their historic first-ever Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final, where they face reigning champions New Zealand on Saturday in Exeter.

Captain Nolusindiso Booi, 40, returns to lead the side after missing the 57-10 defeat to France last Sunday. Head coach Swys de Bruin has also recalled prop Sanelisiwe Charlie, hooker Lindelwa Gwala, lock Danelle Lochne, and flanker Sizophila Solontsi as part of a refreshed pack.

In the backline, fly-half Libbie Janse van Rensburg, centre Zintle Mpupha, and winger Ayanda Malinga—who scored twice in the victory over Brazil—have been reinstated.

In a bold tactical move, De Bruin has named seven forwards and just one back on the bench, mirroring the strategy used by Rassie Erasmus when the Springboks defeated the All Blacks in the 2023 men’s World Cup final. Utility back Eloise Webb is the only backline cover among the replacements.

The Springbok Women progressed to the knockout stage for the first time in history after wins against Brazil and Italy. With qualification already secured, many regular starters were rested against France.

Meanwhile, New Zealand, winners of the last two World Cups, have made four changes and one positional switch from the team that overpowered Ireland. Kaipo Olsen-Baker returns at number eight, with Liana Mikaele-Tu’u shifting to blindside flanker. Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu replaces Tanya Kalounivale at prop, Maia Joseph comes in at scrum-half for Risi Pouri-Lane, and Theresa Setefano starts at centre for the injured Sylvia Brunt.

Teenage sensation Braxton Sorensen-McGee, who has scored back-to-back hat-tricks, retains her place on the wing. Asked about the possibility of a third in a row, she said: “If it comes, then yes. I’m not going to try and force it, just take the game as it comes, and if it happens it happens.”