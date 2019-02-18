Man Burns Son Over Stew

The boy with the burns

A SEVEN-year- old boy at Assin Fosu in the Central Region has had his foot burnt by his father for allegedly eating the family stew.

The incident, DGN Online gathered, happened on Thursday, February 14, 2019.

The incident has since been reported and the father, Edward Boafo, 33, has been made to appear before the Assin Fosu District Court.

He has been remanded by the court, presided over by His Worship Samuel Djanie Kotey, to police custody to reappear on March 19, 2019.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Gilbert Ayongo, giving evidence in court, said that on February 14, 2019, Mr. Boafo returned from work to realise that the stew that the family was supposed to eat that evening had been eaten.

He, therefore, suspected his son of committing the crime.

The boy accordingly denied eating the stew.

The prosecutor said the father, therefore, held his leg on fire with the hope that the boy might speak the truth, but not knowing he was burning his foot.

The little boy, named Kwame Boafo, is currently at the Assin-Fosu Social Welfare.

BY Melvin Tarlue