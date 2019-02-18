NDC ‘Boot For Boot’ Shooting: Mahama Wants Suspects Arrested

John Dramani Mahama

FORMER PRESIDENT John Dramani Mahama has called for the immediate arrest of the suspects involved in the Kumasi shooting incident during an NDC meeting that led to the killing of one person and another critically injured.

Mr. Mahama made the call in a Facebook post cited by DGN Online, saying emphatically that “I have just been briefed about a shooting incident that occured in front of the Ashanti Regional Office of the NDC leading to the death of one person and injury to another.”

He said “I strongly condemn this incident. It is clearly a criminal act, and I call on the police and relevant security agencies to investigate, immediately apprehend the culprits and subject them to the full rigours of the law.”

The incident is said to have occurred when the National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia and the Regional Executive Committee met at the office to settle issues between the factions.

All the party officers took cover when the bullets started flying, leaving the foot-soldiers behind.

The NDC vigilante group, the Hawks, is believed to have been involved in the shooting.

The party has confirmed the death of one person but blamed the shooting on unidentified gunmen on motorbikes.

But an eyewitness account monitored on Joy FM said the killers are known members of the NDC Hawks.

The former president and NDC presidential hopeful recently said the party was ready to meet opponents ‘boot for boot’, and it appears what happened today was a dress rehearsal.

DGN Online’s sources in the Ashanti regional capital said blood stains were visible at the scene of the shooting.

Confirming the incidence, the Ashanti Regional Police Command said a team of officers were deployed to restore law and order.

BY Melvin Tarlue