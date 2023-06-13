Man Butchers Wife To Death Over Divorce Threat

Tragedy struck at Wiredukrom, a community near Wassa Manso in the Mpohor District of the Western Region, as a young woman has been butchered to death by her husband.

The suspect, Atta Sani, is currently in police custody following the incident which occurred after a misunderstanding with his butchered wife, Maame Ama.

The deceased, who was only 25 years old, had reportedly left her matrimonial home due to constant abuse from her husband.

Kwaku Adams, a family member, stated that Maame Ama had been living with another person in the same community for a few days before her husband went to see her under the guise of discussing an important issue.

Sadly, he ended up taking her life. Neighbours heard the couple arguing before discovering that the husband had butchered his wife and fled the scene, leaving their two-year-old child beside the lifeless body of his mother.

The police have begun investigations and the body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue.

The couple had three children, with the youngest being only two years old.

