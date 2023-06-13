Kupelga Viral Video: 4 Suspects Arrested Over Woman Abuse

The Suspects

The Police have arrested four suspects at Kupelga in the Upper East in connection with the viral video in which a female victim was seen being subjected to inhumane and degrading treatment by a group of people.

The suspects, Awizore Amolt, Akolbila Asorwogo, Atibila Aladago and Akolbila Ben, were arrested in a Police intelligence led operation in the early hours of Tuesday, June 13, 2023, following a preliminary investigation into the said video.

The four suspects are currently in Police custody and assisting with investigation while efforts are underway to arrest other accomplices to face justice.

Meanwhile, police said they are in touch with the victim and her family and arrangements have been made for a Police clinical psychologist to provide her with psycho-social support.

By Vincent Kubi