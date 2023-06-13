President Akufo-Addo Teases Mahama On Dumsor

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has taken a jibe at former President John Dramani Mahama for the erratic power crisis, commonly known as dumsor, that occurred during his administration.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Accra Central Bulk Supply Point, President Akufo-Addo assured Ghanaians that under his stewardship, the country would not experience the dark days of power crisis.

“I want to reassure all of you that my government will continue to work to always keeping the lights on despite the global dynamics of the energy pricing because the alternative is not an option because we are not going back to dumsor and we leave that to President Mahama. I’m convinced and confident that our nation is on the right path despite our challenges. And with God on our side, I have the firm believe that we will succeed in this enterprise,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The President emphasized his government’s commitment to ensuring that the lights stay on in Ghana despite the fluctuations of global energy prices.

The Accra Central BSP was constructed by the Millennium Development Authority and is a major component of the Ghana Power Compact. The project is aimed at enhancing the reliability and stability of electricity supply to the central business district of Accra and its surrounding areas.

President Akufo-Addo praised the efforts of MiDA and other stakeholders for the successful completion of the project.

He also assured Ghanaians that his government would continue to invest in the energy sector to ensure reliable and affordable power supply to all parts of the country.

President Akufo-Addo reiterated his commitment to ensuring that Ghana’s energy sector experiences sustainable growth and development, and that the country never returns to the era of dumsor.

The Accra Central BSP, which was constructed by the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA), is a major component of the Ghana Power Compact. The project aims to enhance the reliability and stability of electricity supply to the central business district of Accra and its surrounding areas.

The project involved the construction of a new 161kV substation, the installation of new power transformers, and the upgrading of existing distribution networks.

The Accra Central BSP is expected to improve the quality of electricity supply to over 600,000 customers in the region.

By Vincent Kubi