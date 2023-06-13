Who Is The Man Behind Mzbel’s Pregnancy?

Mzbel

Reports that controversial songstress Mzbel is pregnant didn’t only come as good news to many of her followers but also got many to ask for the identity of the man behind her pregnancy.

The “16years” crooner on Monday released photos of her baby bump on Instagram to the surprise of many.

She writes: “A moment in my belly, a lifestyle in my heart,” to express how happy she is to have another child. She has since received a lot of congratulatory messages for her pregnancy.

The pregnancy has however come not long after viral allegations that she has tied the nuptial knot with an unknown man.

Photos from her alleged marriage ceremony online didn’t show the man’s face. It was as though she was hiding the man from the public.

Before showcasing her pregnancy on social media, she had stylishly flaunted her wedding ring to those who care to see it.

Currently, among the questions being asked about Mzbel’s pregnancy are; who is the man behind it and why is she hiding him?

The songstress born Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah in the past was amorously linked to personalities such as musician Castro, former UT Bank boss; Kofi Amoabeng, and Maxwell Mensah who is now married to actress Nana Ama Mcbrown. At one point it was alleged that she had a relationship with the ex-President, John Mahama in the ‘Papano’ gossip scandal. However, it appears none of these men are behind the new pregnancy.