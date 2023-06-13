Tsutsué Wins Best Environmental Film Award In Italy

Amartei Armar (3rd From L) and others at the festival

Ghanaian short film, Tsutsué has been adjudged Best Environmental Short Film at the 2023 edition of the Life After Oil Film Festival in Sardegna, Italy.

The award adds up to several international successes chalked by the film since its release. The others include the first film from sub-Saharan Africa to be nominated for the Cannes Film Festival in France.

Written and directed by Amartei Armar, it is produced by Yemoh Ike. The film explores the livelihood of fisherfolks & tackles the impact of plastic waste on the environment.

It features awesome performances from acting talents; Kirston-Acquah Elisha, David Tontie, Incoom Kwabena Victor, Gabriel Narh Addo otherwise known as Mystergabby, and Numo Ablorh.

The Life After Oil International Film Festival on the other hand is an environmental & human rights film festival. One of its main objectives is to encourage filmmakers, not only emphasizing problems related to the use of fossil fuels but especially identifying the alternatives which take into account, according to the present scientific knowledge, the several well-known methods of production. This year is the 10th edition of the annual festival held in June.

Tsutsué was an honor for tackling the issue of the impact of plastic waste on the environment.

“They have been so gracious to us and the work that we have done and never have I met a group of filmmakers and artists so passionately committed to protecting and giving voice to the diverse experiences of the human condition and how we relate to this place we call home,” Director Amartei Armar wrote on Instagram when he announced the award.

By Francis Addo