Man City Players Are Supermen – Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola praised his Manchester City players as “supermen” as they kept up their chase for a fourth straight league title by beating Bournemouth.

Phil Foden’s goal was enough for a narrow and nervy 1-0 Premier League win at Vitality Stadium, which moves City one point behind leaders Liverpool.

City manager Guardiola praised his team for finding a way to win having played in midweek against Brentford.

“I adore my players – they are supermen,” Guardiola told Sky Sports.

“They are so good. Where we come from, for many years, playing every three days – they [Bournemouth] had seven days to prepare for the game and we always have less.

“We demand too much of our players but they respond. I know people say ‘they earn a lot of money’ but it [the schedule] is too much. Honestly.

“But business must go on and it surprises me every time how we are still there. They have an incredible character and are so competitive – even when they are tired, they give extra.

“Our fans have to be so proud of these guys.”