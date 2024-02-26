Mahama’s 24-Hour Economy Policy Is Empty Sloganeering- Barker-Vormawor

Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor

Private legal practitioner and convenor of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, has voiced strong criticism towards former President John Mahama and his proposed 24-hour economy policy.

In a Facebook post, Barker-Vormawor described the policy by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as lacking substance and called it a strange choice for a flagship agenda.

Barker-Vormawor dismissed the 24-hour economy policy as mere sloganeering and fanfooling by Mahama.

He argued that the policy fails to address the pressing issues faced by Ghana and emphasized the need for more practical and effective measures to drive meaningful change.

The critique from the convenor of the #FixTheCountry Movement highlights the ongoing discussions surrounding political agendas and the necessity for comprehensive policies to address the challenges and opportunities in Ghana’s economic landscape.

Meanwhile, Mahama has emphasized the importance of the 24-hour economy.

Speaking at the National Democratic Congress’ national policy dialogue, Mahama stated that the policy is the surest way for the country to achieve significant economic expansion.

He believes that the policy will boost productivity, curb imports, and generate well-paying jobs, offering hope to the restless and despondent population.

The clash between Barker-Vormawor and Mahama brings attention to the varying perspectives within the political landscape and the need for thoughtful and substantial policies to improve Ghana’s economy.

By Vincent Kubi