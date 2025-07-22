Man Fined GH¢168,000 For Opioid Possession

Convict Alhaji Abdulai Sayuti

The Tamale Circuit Court, presided over by Francis Asobayiri, has sentenced Alhaji Abdulai Sayuti, 53, who was arrested for possessing restricted drugs in Tamale in the Northern Region.

The convict was fined on two counts: possession of restricted drugs without lawful authority, and prohibited sale of restricted drugs without lawful authority.

He was fined 14,000 penalty units for each count, totaling 28,000 penalty units, which amounts to GH¢168,000 or in default of payment, he faces a sentence of 25 years in prison. However, both counts will run concurrently.

Additionally, the judge ordered the convict to sign a bond to be of good behaviour for a period of 36 months.

The judge also directed that the exhibits be deposited with the registrar for subsequent handover to the authorities for destruction on a scheduled date.

Facts

The Northern Regional Police Command on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, through an intelligence-led operation arrested Alhaji Abdulai Sayuti, for possessing restricted drugs.

According to police, preliminary investigations revealed that the accused was arrested with 368 blisters of tramadol (120mg) and 298 blisters of tramaking (120mg) at Victory Cinema near Aboabo, a suburb of Tamale, where he operates an over-the-counter chemical shop.

Further investigations led police to a warehouse at the suspect’s residence in Fuo, also a suburb of Tamale, where they uncovered 447 boxes of tramadol (120mg) and 11 boxes of tramaking (120mg).

Meanwhile, the Northern Regional Police Command has assured the public of its continued efforts in clamping down on the menace of illegal drugs in the region.

“The public is hereby encouraged to volunteer credible information to the Police to help fight the menace in our communities,” it added.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale