Man Grabbed For Burying Son Alive

Paul Adobaw alias Kojo Okor, digging the grave where he buried his son alive

Breman Brakwa Police in the Central Regional Police has apprehended a man for allegedly burying his one and a half year old son alive on the orders of a prophetess.

Paul Adobaw alias Kojo Okor, according to police, carried out the act together with his wife, Yaa Attah and the prophetess identified as Ama Nkansah at the back of their house near a stream called Gyankobeng.

According to the Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Oppong, the police are on a manhunt for the said prophetess who they said is on the run.

Briefing the media, DSP Oppong said on May 27, 2021 around 3:30pm, one Abubakari Mohammed aged 59 accompanied by Kwesi Afriyie reported to Brakwa police that around 12:30am that midnight, he woke up from bed and saw Paul Adobaw who is his land lord together with two women, one holding a child, whose names he does not know and cannot identify them when seen, digging the ground behind their house.

She indicated that the complainant said he questioned his landlord who told him that they were carrying out a traditional rite.

“The complainant said he later detected that his Land Lord and the two women rather buried the child they were carrying alive.”

DSP Oppong said police proceeded to the location to arrest suspect Paul Adobaw and together, they preceded with the complainant to the scene at Awoyo Street a suburb of Breman Brakwa where the child was allegedly buried.

“Behind the building of complainant Abubakari Mohammed, a grave was found covered and the complainant identified it to the police as where the incident occurred.

Police instructed the suspect to open the grave and the body of deceased later identified as Yaw Adobaw aged one and half was found lying naked in a prone position in the grave,” she added.

The Central Regional Police PRO maintained that when the body was exhumed, washed and carefully inspected by the police, there was blood oozing from his nostrils and mouth.

“Photographs of the body and scene were taken before it was conveyed and deposited at Our Lady of Grace Hospital Mortuary Breman Asikuma for preservation and autopsy.”

She said police preliminary investigations re

vealed that suspect Paul Adobaw is married to one Yaa Atta at Brakwa and they have five children with the deceased Yaw Adobaw being their fourth child.

DSP Oppong said suspect claimed the deceased had not been able to walk at aged 1 and a half year and due to that , he consulted Prophetess Ama Nkansah at Gomoa Eshiem for assistance.

She said the suspect claim the Prophetess told him that the child was a spiritual child from a river close to their town and if he (suspect) does not return the baby back to the river gods, he will continue giving birth to such babies.

“That in the wee hours of Thursday May 27, 2021, the suspect and the Prophetess sent the baby to the backyard of the complainant near a stream called Gyankobeng where they dug a grave, perform some rituals on the child and buried him alive.”

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey