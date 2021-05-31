Sulley Muntari’s mother passes on

The former Ghana Black Stars player, Sulley Muntari, has reportedly lost his mother Hajia Kande.

According to information gathered by DGN Online, she died on Sunday, May 30, 2021, after battling a short illness at Konongo in the Ashanti Region.

The late Hajia Kande was very supportive of her sons, Sulley Muntari and Muniru Sulley, who are both footballers.

Several sports personalities, journalists took to social media to console the Muntari family following the death of their mother.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke