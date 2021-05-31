Somaliland holds parliamentary elections

A breakaway region from Somalia, Somaliland is holding its parliamentary and local locations.

Over one million of its four million people are reportedly casting their ballots.

The elections are taking place today, Monday, May 31, 2021.

The elections were delayed for years. The parliamentary election for instance, was delayed for more than a decade.

Somaliland invited international observers including political figures from other African countries, for the elections.

Somaliland broke away from Somalia in 1991.

However, no country has recognised Somaliland.

But despite its lack of recognition, Somaliland has over the years maintained its own independent government, currency and security system.

By Melvin Tarlue