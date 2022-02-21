Man Jailed for Assaulting ECG Staff

The Awutu Senya East Circuit Court has convicted a 43-year-old man, Suleman Osman to six months imprisonment for assaulting one Elvis Asansu, a staff of the Kasoa South District of the Electricity Company of Ghana in the Central Region.

Prosecuting Officer, Chief Inspector Sylvester Agbezuden told the court that the convict is a mason who resides at Kakraba Newtown in Kasoa.

According to him, on 16th February 2022 at about 10:30 am the complainant together with his team were carrying out a routine inspection of customers’ premises as part of ECG’s efforts to clamp down on illegal connections, when they detected that the convict had connected power illegally.

The complainant then decided to disconnect the power but the convict got furious, went into his room and pulled out a cutlass, and threatened to slash the complainant.

Some unidentified persons came to the rescue of the complainant and took the cutlass from the complainant.

The convict not satisfied slapped the complainant without a cause.

The complainant and his team later reported the case to the Kasoa Police, where he was issued a medical form for treatment at the Kasoa Polyclinic.

The police later arrested the convict and upon interrogation, he admitted to the offenses.

He was then arraigned before the court on 18th February 2022 where he was sentenced to six months imprisonment.

Ing. Jonathan Adjabeng, District Manager for the Kasoa South District of the ECG expressed that, customers should cooperate with officials of ECG and not be hostile towards them in the discharge of their duties.

He added that this will be a deterrent to people who abuse staff of ECG, especially in their line of duty.

– BY Daniel Bampoe