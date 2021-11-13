Man Kills Grandparents In Sunyani

The Sunyani Police is holding a 48-year-old man for allegedly killing his grandparents with mattock at Sunyani Newtown Extension in the Bono Region.

Frederickson Ericson, who was said to have taken to alcoholism after he was divorced purportedly butchered his grandparents, J.K Amoah, 90, and Nana Amoah, 85 on Friday November 12, 2021.

The bodies have been deposited at the morgue for autopsy and preservation.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Augustine Kingsley Oppong, spokesperson for the Sunyani Regional Police Command narrated that the incident occured midnight when the grandparents were fast asleep.

According to him, “Early this morning, the police had an information that one Fredrickson Ericson, aged 48, had killed his grandfather and grandmother. So, the police proceeded immediately to the scene at Sunyani Newtown and saw the two bodies.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that Ericson is a mentally deranged person so we’re basing upon that to establish the truth or otherwise of the case to know actually what happened.”

By Vincent Kubi