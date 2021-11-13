Student Dies After Punishment

A second-year General Arts student of the Ofori Panin Senior High School (OPASS) in the Abuakwa North Municipality of the Eastern Region has met his untimely death after serving a punishment.

Andrews Appiah Tinkorang alias Agabus as gathered died at the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua after he collapsed.

It’s unclear as to what led to the cause of his death, but sources claimed his death was linked to weeding, a punishment meted out to him despite his ill health.

According to reports, his phone was seized and was only asked to pick dry leaves which had littered the environment as punishment considering his ill health.

The deceased father who is an old student was asked to take him to the hospital.

He was reportedly taken home two weeks ago by the parents who live in Suhum but died three days ago at the Regional Hospital in Koforidua.

Meanwhile, the management of the school has debunked claims that the student was asked to weed as a punishment.

They claimed the student had an abnormal growth around the neck hence looked sick but his condition worsened and was paled.

At a Board meeting held on Friday, the matter was probed by the members of the board with both the headmaster and housemaster debriefed by the board on the matter.

BY Daniel Bampoe