Man Kills Lady For Refusing To Marry Him

Kpeyiri Neiba

A 35-year-old man has allegedly killed a lady, 25, after she reportedly refused to marry him.

The suspect, Kpeyiri Neiba, has since been arrested by the Sawla Divisional Police Command for the murder of Janet Ansaaku.

The sad incident occurred at Uro-Mekaa near Kalba in the Sawla-Tuna Kalba District of the Savannah Region.

According to the police, during interrogation, the suspect confessed to the gruesome killing, stating that the deceased failed to marry him.

The Savannah Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Adjekum Owusu, who confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE, said on Thursday, May 27, one Martin Kojo Soyintey residing at Vongbe near Kalba called at Sawla charge office with a report that Neiba had murdered his cousin called Janet Ansaaku in the bush at Uro-Mekaa.

He said police accompanied by the complainant proceeded to the scene of crime at Uro-Mekaa and found Janet lying in a prone position in a pool of blood with a deep cut in her head.

The body was sent to the Sawla District Hospital and a postmortem was subsequently performed on the body before it was released to the bereaved family for burial.

The suspect is currently in police custody assisting in investigation.

FROM Eric Kombat, Sawla