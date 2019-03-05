Man Kills Wife, Attempts Suicide At Ashaiman

The suspect at the hospital after the incident

A 40-year-old mason at Official Town at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region reportedly killed his wife and attempted to commit suicide at their residence.

The suspect, whose name was only given as Ben, allegedly stabbed the wife, Mansah Hosinyo, 38, three times in the chest.

He subsequently stabbed himself in the stomach in an attempt to commit suicide.

The two were subsequently transported to the Tema General Hospital where the woman died upon arrival.

The man was later placed under police guard at the hospital.

According to police reports, the couple had an altercation prior to the incident due to unknown reasons.

Confirming the incident to DAILY GUIDE, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) George Antwi-Tanoh, Crime Officer at the Ashaiman District Headquarters, narrated that on February 3, 2019 his outfit received a distress call at about 8.30pm and the police quickly rushed to the scene and saw the suspect in a pool of blood with multiple wounds in his stomach.

The police, he indicated, also conveyed the suspect to the Tema General Hospital where he was admitted.

The body of the deceased was deposited at the morgue of the Tema General Hospital pending autopsy.

Medics at the Emergency Unit of the aforesaid health facility told police that the woman died upon arrival.

Meanwhile, the suspect is currently responding to treatment.

From Vincent Kubi, Ashaiman