Scizo Consoles Stranded Menzgold Customers With New Music

Scizo

Scizo is out with a new song titled ‘Make It Or Break It’, and he says it is to console and motivate stranded customers of Menzgold Ghana Limited.

The gold dealership shut down its operations since September 2018 and failed to refund clients’ monies.

Subsequently, the Economic & Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) secured a court order to go after all properties belonging to CEO of the company, Nana Appiah Mensah, otherwise known as NAM 1, who is reportedly behind bars in Dubai over an alleged fraud case.

Customers of the company have been fuming with anger because of delays in receiving their refunds, but Scizo is sending a message of hope through his music to the customers.

He has asked them not to give up but rather keep pushing on in life no matter the circumstance.

“It’s not easy to have your money trapped in a situation like this. Most of my friends are victims, so I personally try to encourage them and be a shoulder of hope for them. One thing I keep telling them is, we lose some but win more,” he said.

The ‘Make It Or Break It’ song generally seeks to encourage everyone not to give up in life.

Unko Scizo, as he is otherwise called, he is also out with an album titled ‘Highsolation Vol. 1’.

The album is a combination of reggae, dancehall and Afro-pop. The songs on the album include ‘Grace’, ‘Make It Or Break It’, ‘Rare Girl’, ‘Paddy Pa’ and ‘Zoblazo’.