Mane ‘Bemoans’ Liverpool Departure…After Bayern Switch

Sadio Mane admitted it was ‘really strange’ to no longer be a Liverpool player as he conducted a farewell interview following the completion of his move to Bayern Munich.

The Senegal star, 30, penned a three-year deal at the Allianz Arena worth £250,000-a-week as he opts for a ‘new challenge’ in Germany after six successful years at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp, when he won six trophies.

Still held in such high regard on Merseyside, Mane invited the club website to conduct an interview at his home in Mallorca, where he spoke about his six-year stay and was first asked how it felt to no longer be a Liverpool player.

“Obviously it is strange – really, really strange – to no longer be a Liverpool player after six years spent at Anfield,” Mane said.

“But of course I had a great time, an unbelievable time, and since my first day I really, really enjoyed training, playing, at Anfield especially and in front of these amazing supporters. Now it’s come to the end, so what can you say?”

Mane – who says he has sent a long text to the squad and staff to say goodbye – also detailed why he decided to leave Liverpool and the Premier League, insisting his life is always about ‘being challenged.’

“When it came I said to the club that I want to leave, I want to go somewhere else to see a new challenge,” he disclosed.

“It is not anything else, it is just a challenge because for me I want to always be challenging myself to get better and better.”

Mane also paid tribute to his famous ‘front three’ team-mates Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino, whilst also having a cheeky nod towards new team-mate Manuel Neuer when asked his about his best goal in a Reds shirt.

“I will say my first goal at Emirates Stadium against Arsenal on my debut. And then after, my second goal, I will say against Bayern Munich, against Manuel Neuer!

“Sorry Manu, I am coming but I think the second goal was also unbelievable! So, I will pick these two goals,” he added.