Mantrac Ghana Donates $10,000 To Covid-19 Trust Fund

Mr. Amoako-Mensah presenting the cheque to Archbishop Justice Ofei Akrofi

Mantrac Ghana Limited, the sole authorized caterpillar dealer in Ghana, as part of efforts to support the fight against Covid-19 in Ghana, has donated an amount of GH¢58,500, being the equivalent of US$10,000, to the National Covid-19 Trust Fund.

The cash donation is part of Mantrac Ghana’s total commitment of US$40,000 to help the fight against Covid-19 in the country.

Head of Human Resource Department of Mantrac Ghana, Mr. Kingsley Amoako-Mensah, on behalf of the board of directors, management and staff, presented the cheque at the Jubilee House to the National Covid-19 Trust Fund Board of Trustees.

He said Mantrac Ghana Limited was committed to contributing to the development of the country and therefore firmly stood with the government towards the fight against the pandemic. He added that through this donation many lives would be touched and saved.

Mr. Amoako-Mensah further said that “Mantrac Ghana will donate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) valued at US$30,000 to some health facilities in communities where they operate,” in the coming months.

He advised that “all Ghanaians should adhere to the mandatory wearing of face mask, observe all recommendations on social distancing, wash hands regularly with soap under running water and use alcohol based sanitizers frequently.”

A representative of the Board of Trustees for the National Covid-19 Trust Fund, Archbishop Justice Ofei Akrofi, received the cheque on behalf of the board and called on other corporate bodies to emulate the kind gesture of Mantrac Ghana.

Mantrac Ghana Limited is the sole authorized Caterpillar dealer in Ghana. Since the establishment of the company in 1937, Mantrac has supplied and supported Caterpillar products in many sectors of the Ghanaian economy such as construction, mining, forestry, material handling and power generation.

It is part of the giant Mantrac Group, which holds the Caterpillar dealerships in Ghana, Egypt, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Kenya, Liberia, Tanzania, Uganda, Iraq and in the Western Siberia Region of Russia. Being part of an international network gives the company a competitive edge in product delivery and service support. This is further enhanced by the well-located export sales office, Unatrac Limited in the United Kingdom. The carefully selected and well-trained, multicultural team of professionals, work through a network of four branches, located in Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi and Tarkwa.