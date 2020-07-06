Refunds Will Be Made Hajj Board Assures Pilgims

Sheikh I.C. Quaye

The Ghana Hajj Board has assured persons who made payment for Hajj 2020 and have requested for refunds that arrangements are on to oblige the demand.

A statement signed by both the Chairman of the Hajj Board, Sheikh I.C. Quaye and Alhaj Issah Suleiman of the Ghana Hajj Agents Association, explained that “management is at present communicating with Saudi officials to ensure that full refunds for those pilgrims are successfully concluded.

“Hajj Board has received requests for refunds from agents and pilgrims,” adding, however, that “the Ghana Hajj Board and the Ghana Hajj Agents Association both acknowledge that monies paid by pilgrims were intended to pay for Hajj services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia including accommodation, feeding, transportation, procurement of Hajj bags.”

Deposits for the above were made as far back as February 2020, the Board recalled, adding that refund processes will begin in September 2020 after the Hajj.

Following the cancellation of this year’s Hajj for international pilgrims as occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic by the Saudi authorities, the Ghana Hajj Board has had to do same.

By A.R. Gomda