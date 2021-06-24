Mark Okraku Mantey Approved As Deputy Tourism Minister

Mark Okraku Mantey

Former President of Creative Arts Council, Mark Okraku Mantey, has been approved by Parliament as Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

He was among some 12 Deputy Minister nominees appointed by President Akufo-Addo that Parliament approved on Tuesday.

The approval has come a week after the Appointment Committee of Parliament vetted him for the Deputy Minister Tourism, Arts & Culture job.

“I am grateful to the members of Ghana’s Parliament for approving my nomination as Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture. I applaud the Appointments Committee for the good work. Thank you,” Mark said in a Facebook post on Tuesday after the approval.

He will be working with sector Minister Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal to ensure the growth of the Tourism, Arts and Culture sectors of the country.

The Ministry of Tourism is responsible for the development and promotion of tourism-related activities in the country.

The functions of the ministry are; diversify and expand the tourism industry for economic development, develop a competitive creative arts industry, promote culture throughout the development process, enhance Ghana’s international image and influence, promote Ghana’s political and economic interests abroad and integrate the Ghanaian diaspora in national development process.

Mark Okraku Mantey is not a new figure in the music and movie industry in Ghana. He has been working with artistes and movie producers for years.

By Francis Addo