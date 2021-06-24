‘TV 3’ Predicts Win For Kotoko … In Sunday’s Super Clash

Godfred Yeboah

FORMER CAPTAIN of Asante Kotoko, Godfred ‘TV 3’ Yeboah, has predicted win for the Fabulous boys in the super clash between the Porcupine Warriors and Hearts of Oak scheduled for this Sunday in Accra.

In an interview with DAILY GUIDE SPORTS from his hometown Fiapre, in Sunyani West District of Bono Region, the onetime skipper of Kotoko admitted the enormity in the clash for his former side.

He said, “Anytime there is a match between Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, the stakes are always high because supporters, the playing body and management expect win from the teams, so there is always pressure on the players.

“If you are a player with Kotoko and you don’t play well for a win, especially between the two arch-rivals, you must know you are ending your career.

“The league is tough so if you win, it is good luck for the team. When it comes to Hearts and Kotoko, everything is different because there is pressure on both teams.

“You need to work harder because the winning bonus too is big. The players need to do extra training. During our time, when Kotoko is about to meet Hearts, I always have to go back home or call home for my family to pray for me in order not to commit any blunder.

“If you win against Hearts, you are guaranteed of more money.”

The skipper, who is now a management member of Baffour Awuah Soccer Academy belonging to the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, urged Kotoko players to give their best shots in Sunday’s clash.

He predicted a 1-0 win for the Porcupine Warriors.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Fiapre