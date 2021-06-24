Kotoko Go Top Temporally

Fabio Gama

Asante Kotoko yesterday returned to the summit of the league temporally when they defeated Karela United 2-1 in their midweek clash at Kotoko’s adopted Obuasi grounds (Len Clay).

Fabio Gama’s second-half spot kick was enough to dislodge Hearts of Oak, who face Legon Cities today from the top spot temporally.

Kotoko survived the visitors scare when Taylor Diawise cancelled skipper Emmanuel Gyamfi’s first half strike.

However, the Brazilian restored his side’s lead after perfectly converting from the spot to take their tally to 56 ahead of Sunday’s Super Clash.

GPL Scores @ A Glance

Chelsea 2-1 Sharks

WAFA 3-2 Aduana

Kotoko 2-1 Karela

Oly 1-0 Bechem

Dreams 2-1 Wonders

Medeama Vs Faisal (PP)

Liberty Vs Ashgold (Today)

Cities Vs Hearts (Today)

Dwarfs Vs Allies (Today)

