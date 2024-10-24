Martha Ankomah’s GH¢5m Case Set For Trial

The High Court in Accra has been informed that efforts for an out-of-court settlement in actress Martha Ankomah’s GH¢5 million defamation lawsuit against Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, have failed.

As a result, the case is set to proceed to trial.

Martha Ankomah sued LilWin over alleged defamatory remarks he made about her in a viral video, in which he insulted the actress and downplayed her significance in the film industry.

Martha contends that LilWin falsely accused her of refusing to work with Kumawood actors due to their supposedly poor storylines, which she claims has harmed her reputation and her association with the GTP brand.

In July 2024, the court had been informed of potential settlement talks, which led to an adjournment.

However, during the court session on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, Justice Forson Agyapong Baah was informed by Martha Ankomah’s lawyer, Nii Apatu Plange, that LilWin was not prepared to settle. “We made our proposals to the intermediary, but it did not seem the defendant was ready for settlement,” Plange told the court, requesting that the case proceed.

Justice Baah adjourned the case to November 5, 2024, for a hearing. Notably, LilWin was absent from court, and there was no legal representation for him, while Martha Ankomah was present.

The lawsuit, filed on February 14, 2024, revolves around the actress’s claims that LilWin’s comments were defamatory and caused damage to her public image and brand partnerships