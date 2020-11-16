Martin Amidu Resigns As Special Prosecutor

Martin Amidu

The Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has resigned from his position.

In a letter addressed to President Nana Akufo-Addo, Mr. Amidu said he was resigning to “enable Your Excellency to take steps to appoint a replacement to that position as required by law.”

He suggested that President Akufo-Addo has not been able to ensure his independence and freedom of action and the Special Prosecutor.

“The one condition upon which I accepted to be nominated as the Special Prosecutor when you invited me to your office on 10th January 2018 was your firm promise to me that you will respect and ensure same by your government for my independence and freedom of action as the Special Prosecutor,” he said in the letter.

There had been rumors in the past that Mr Amidu wanted to step down from his position.

Sources said in the past that at one point, he went to the Jubilee House to inform President Akufo-Addo that he was no longer interested in the role as Special Prosecutor.

That, according to insider information, was because a number of top NPP government officials were frustrating him from carrying out his duty efficiently and effectively.

Sources said some NPP officials virtually placed stubbornly blocks on the way his effective investigation of some alleged corruption cases.

Mr Amidu is a lawyer with over 40 years experience

The Office of the Special Prosecutor, it would be recalled, became operationalized with the nomination by the Attorney-General, the approval by Parliament and the appointment of a Special Prosecutor by Mr Akufo-Addo February 23, 2018.

Mr Amidu became the first ever Special Prosecutor of Ghana.

Among other things, the functions of the Special Prosecutor or for that matter the Office of the Special Prosecutor, include

(a) the investigation and prosecution of cases of alleged or suspected corruption and corruption-related offences under the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663);

(b) investigation and prosecution of cases of alleged corruption and corruption-related offences under the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) involving public officers, politically exposed persons and persons in the private sector involved in the commission of the offence;

(c) investigation and prosecution of cases of alleged or suspected corruption and corruption-related offences involving public officers, politically exposed persons and persons in the private sector involved in the commission of the offence under any other relevant law;

(d) recover and manage the proceeds of corruption;

(e) disseminate information gathered in the course of an investigation to competent authorities and other persons the Office considers appropriate in connection with the offences specified in paragraphs (a) and (b)

Cases

A number of high-profile cases were referred to the Special Prosecutor, among them being the Airbus Scandal involving former President John Mahama and his brother, Samuel Adams Mahama; the controversial Agyapa Mineral Royalties deal; and the “Contracts for sale” scandal involving the sacked Public Procurement Authority Chief Executive Officer, AB Adjei.

Attached is the Special Prosecutor’s resignation letter

By Jamila Alweley Okertchiri