Masking Up Is Pro-Life And Patriotic

A pupil wearing her nose up

THE COVID-19 pandemic made mask-wearing second nature in most parts of the world.

In what looked like the last update on COVID-19, the President relaxed the restrictions on our borders and announced us into normalcy again. Unfortunately, he specifically made the wearing of a nose mask or masking up an option. While I am not a doctor or anything near to the study of medicine, it is a wrong decision.

Beyond the pandemic, the nose mask does a lot of good.

Prior to COVID 19, wearing a nose mask was a thing for most health practitioners. It wasn’t a big deal unless one had to guard against dust, smoke, and fumes. Some research suggests the wearing of the mask to be an effective remedy in the reduction of the spread of respiratory infections.

The finding was controversial before the pandemic because, there were no relevant data to support their use, but things are different now. Respiratory infections are better managed with interventions like wearing a nose mask.

In the uncertainty of whatever viral or bacterial pandemic that may befall humanity in the coming years (hypothetically), it is prudent we culturally adopt masking up as a people.

In 2003 SARs surfaced. In 2012, cases of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) were announced. In 2019, COVID-19 was experienced, just to mention a few; all these conditions share the same source, have similar incubation periods, and show overwhelming similarities or characteristic symptoms in patients.

If history is anything to go by, then masking up shouldn’t be optional, especially for a community that hardly pays attention to social distancing.

Again, in the absence of readily available vaccines and effective drug therapies to treat people who fall sick to new or strange conditions in low-income economies like ours, the preventive measures of handwashing, physical distancing, and mask-wearing are the three lifestyle behaviors we should really normalise if we are going to be successful against viral outbreaks.

Yes, wearing a mask can become uncomfortable, particularly for prolonged periods in our warm environments, and covering the nose and mouth may inhibit verbal and nonverbal communication but the benefits are far-reaching than feeling comfortable.

Dr. De-Graft Johnson, a General Practitioner at Vien Health argues masking up is of uttermost importance despite the dwindling of COVID-19 cases.

It is especially important to always wear a face mask when visiting any health facility or when you come into contact with a person exhibiting symptoms of an upper respiratory tract infection such as cough, runny nose etc.

The person also exhibiting such symptoms should also endeavor to wear a face mask.

Before the emergence of the COVID-19 disease, patients with certain transmittable respiratory diseases such as Tuberculosis, (particularly, Multidrug-resistant Tuberculosis and Extensively drug-resistant Tuberculosis) were urged to wear face masks despite being in isolation wards.

This implies that the use of face masks for the prevention of transmittable respiratory diseases existed long before COVID-19 and would continue to exist long after that.

The only difference now would be to extend the reach to ensure all individuals with any form of respiratory disease, whether transmittable or non-transmittable, always wear a face mask, especially in overcrowded areas.

At some point in time during the pandemic, masking up felt and looked like the most patriotic thing to do. I think it’s civil and still a crucial part of our civic responsibility.

Masking up is a significant contribution to the welfare of the community each Ghanaian lives in.

Masking up protects the economy. Our chances of recovering quickly are high when we wear nose masks, especially around others. We prevent other diseases or conditions like severe colds that can result in sickness (or worse) which affects productivity.

In less than 24 hours, after the presidential position on nose mask, patronage has drastically dropped. This is not a positive sign considering the unemployment levels this country faces. It may be insignificant, but the nose mask industry created some jobs and kept people busy.

Secondly, the nose mask is like a handkerchief.

While you cannot blow your nose, wipe sweat and tears, or even dry or clean hands, it is an essential that doesn’t only reduce the spread of germs when you speak, sing, cough, or sneeze but also shields your mouth, nose, and face from another person’s saliva during physical interactions.

That experience, especially in the tro-tro, when droplets of saliva from the mate or Evangelist or person selling medicine fall on your face or blown into your mouth can affect a one’s confidence and disrupt your day.

So, carry a hanky but, add a nose mask too.

Masking up is pro-life, pro-choice, pro-economy, and progressively Ghanaian!

The author is a volunteer researcher at the policy think tank Institute of Liberty and Policy Innovation, ILAPI.

Email: ebendegaulle@gmail.com

BY Ebenezer De-Gaulle