MASLOC Boss Supports Yendi Hospital With Medical Devices

Even before its official commissioning, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Micro-Finance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah has donated 10 sets of hand-held patient monitors worth thirty thousand dollars ($30,000) to the Alicia Reine Bishop Emergency Centre at the Yendi Municipal Hospital.

The devices will provide beat-to-beat advanced hemodynamic monitoring using a patient’s existing arterial line and blood pressure transducer to support more informed oxygen delivery decisions in ORs [Oral rehydration solutions] and other high-acuity areas.

The devices donated by Hajia Abibata will provide non-invasive and continuous monitoring of oxygen saturation, pulse rate, respiration rate, total hemoglobin, and other clinically valuable measurements.

At a short ceremony to hand over the devices to the Yendi Municipal hospital, Hajia Abibata who is a well-known philanthropist indicated that her decision to extend the support to the hospital was influenced by her love for humanitarian services.

She disclosed that, the Yendi Municipal hospital was where she was born, and therefore felt the need to give back to the facility, the people of Yendi and the Northern region at large.

Hajia Abibata, who has been consistent in supporting the Yendi Municipal hospital, was conducted round the facility by the hospital management to familiarize herself with its operations and challenges.

The MASLOC CEO vehemently acknowledged the Mission 3:18 for their wonderful works and assured the hospital of her continuous support.

“I want to say a big thank you to Mission 3:18 because earlier on, I went to the Theater and I saw the innovations they have brought to our Theater such that they are able to monitor health service delivery from the USA. We the people of Yendi are grateful and like the Oliver Twist we will always ask for more”.

The Medical Superintendent for the Yendi Municipal Hospital, Dr. Abdulai Ayuba thanked the MASLOC Boss for the kind gesture.

He assured that the devices would be put to good use, and reiterated his commitment to ensure a proper culture of maintenance to improve the longevity of the equipment.

According to the Medical Superintendent, equipping the beautiful facility with the requisite up-to-date essential medical equipment was one of his major challenges, and therefore applauded Hajia Abibata for taking the lead to support the centre in that direction.

He called on other people to emulate the CEO of MASLOC in order to help the hospital achieve its aim of providing quality health service to all.

The founder of Global Missions, a partner of Mission 3:18, Rev. Kwabena Mustapha thanked the MASLOC CEO for her timely support.

The Alicia Reine Bishop Emergency Center is a 28-bed capacity health facility with two critical isolation rooms which started in February 25, 2021.