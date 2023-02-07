Nurse Commits Suicide At Kpasera CHPS Compound

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that a nurse (name withheld), working at the Kpasera CHPS compound in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region, has reportedly committed suicide.

The Assemblyman for Kpasera Electoral Area in the Central Gonja District, Japo Mohammed who confirmed the incident to DGN Online, indicated that the Nurse reportedly committed suicide in a bush behind the Kpasera CHPS compound on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

According to him, Mpaha police have conveyed the body to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for autopsy and preservation.

Meanwhile, the cause of the suicide is not immediately known at the time of filing this report.

FROM Eric Kombat, Kpasera