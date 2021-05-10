May 9 stadium disaster victims meet Nana

Victims of Ghana’s May 9, 2001 stadium disaster have paid a courtesy call on President Nana Akufo-Addo.

They visited the President at the Jubilee House on Monday, May 10, 2021.

It would be recalled that on May 9, 2001, some 127 persons lost their lives following a stamped during a Ghana Premier League match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

During the visit, Mr Akufo-Addo “commiserated with the persons who were involved in the incident, and reiterated Government’s commitment, through the Ministry of Youth and Sports, to ensure that this disaster does not occur again in our nation.”

The victims were led to the Jubilee House by Herbert Mensah, who was Chairman of Asante Kotoko as at the time of the disaster some 20 years ago.

