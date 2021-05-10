NY Construction Mall to Mark 1st Anniversary

The New York Construction (NYC) Mall, leading suppliers of construction and building materials, is set to mark its 1st anniversary in August 2021.

Located at Oyarifa. a suburb of Accra, NYC Mall is the first construction mall supplies building materials including hand and power tools, Neuce Custom mix, Bosch Mega promotion, protective and safety equipment, among others.

Speaking to DGN Online, the General Manager E-Commence at NYC Mall, Kwadwo Obeng, said the company has chalked some success amidst the global pandemic.

“We are enthused to celebrate our year’s anniversary for the success chalked in the year 2020/2021 amidst a global pandemic which collapsed most businesses and also celebrate our cherish clients for staying with NYC Mall”, he said.

Mr. Obeng said the NYC Mall has also given Ghanaians the convenience of shopping both offline and online for their quality construction materials at an affordable price.

“We have provided great services to our customers in Accra and other regions including Obuasi and other communities. About 5,000 customers visit our website to place orders for our suppliers giving them the comfort to shop even at home”, he noted.

“We do 80 to 90 percent of our sales online to reach out to a larger audience both local and international. And so far we have been able to deliver as expected”, he added.

Mr. Obeng also stated that amidst the pandemic the company has been able to increase its sales and supplies of construction materials to clients, saying, “we are hoping for the best in the coming month. The NYC mall also partners with company and individuals who wants to construct any building in the country but lacks the logistics.”

“The NYC Mall has the resources and capacity to deliver to its customers and also create the environment where people can walk into our mall to shop anything even on Sundays” he added.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke