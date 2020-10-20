McDan Foundation Training Underway

An action from yesterday’s training

Juvenile tennis players in the country yesterday began an intensive training at the tennis courts of the Accra Stadium.

The week long exercise which started yesterday is a collaborative effort between the McDan Foundation and the Ghana Tennis Federation.

Yesterday, 16 competitive games rocked the court, with the females taking their matches today.

Code named ‘McDan training matches’, it was a special training exercise aimed at putting young players on their toes as well as serve as qualifiers for the next African Junior championship.

The open programme has attracted players from ages U-12, U-14 and U-16.

Organizers of the event have said the growing interest of the sport among children in the country stirred them to put the exercise together.

They are expecting to unearth more tennis talents at the end of the exercise, and have as a result appealed to parents to encourage and release their children for the exercise which is expected to end this Saturday.

“There is more to grabbing and hitting the balls; it teaches timing, tenacity and concentration which are virtues which help in every aspect of life,” a technical handler, who pleaded anonymity said.

At stake are trophies, medals, certificates and cash prizes for players who will demonstrate brilliance.

The men and ladies’ professionals take their turn from October 26 to October 31.

The McDan Foundation is the main sponsor with support from Verna natural mineral water, Rush Energy Drink, Beebies and AF West Security.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum