Why Partey Kept His Europe Move To His Chest

Partey (L) made his debut against Manchester City

Ghana star Thomas Partey has revealed why he kept his move top Europe from his friends with the exception of his father.

The midfielder left Tema Youth at a very tender age to join Atletico Madrid for trials.

So to make sure nothing could jeopardize his dream move, he kept it secret from all of his friends and family, with the exception of his father.

“My dad knew about it but then I told him not to tell anyone,” Partey said.

“There was a saying that when everybody knows about your move, they can disturb you…I was playing with my friends; and you never know what someone is thinking, so we just had to keep it a secret until everyone saw it.

“I wanted to play outside Ghana and I was focused on playing with the great people we saw on TV because we used to watch La Liga, the Premier League, so many leagues. All my inspirations played in that league.

“Moving to Spain taught me a lot; how to take decisions on my own, how to be perfect, how to try to go through hell. But then you know that after the hell, you have important things ahead that you can enjoy,” he added.

Partey made his debut on Saturday against Manchester City.