Rooney Mad At Covid-19 Friend

Rooney

Derby County forward Wayne Rooney was “angry and disappointed” after a friend, who had been told to be tested for Covid-19, visited his family home and later returned a positive result, his management team said.

The Sun newspaper reported that Rooney’s friend Josh Bardsley went to the player’s home on Thursday to give him a watch before Derby’s Championship clash with Watford on Friday.

Rooney was unaware about the situation and played the full 90 minutes in his side’s 1- 0 defeat. UK Government guidelines say anybody who has been in contact with a person who has tested positive must self-isolate for 14 days.

A statement from the player’s management read, “It was only today (Saturday) following media approaches and his own investigations that Wayne became aware that Josh had been contacted by track and trace before the visit and should not have come to his house.

“Wayne also today discovered that Josh had subsequently tested positive for Covid-19. Had he known either that Josh had been contacted by track and trace or had tested positive he would have refused to see him.

“Wayne is angry and disappointed that he, his family and his club have been put in this position by someone acting secretly and in breach of government and NHS guidelines. He is now taking a coronavirus test as a result of his contact with Josh.”

Yesterday, Rooney confirmed that his Covid-19 test had returned negative but said he still needed to self-isolate.

“Just received the news that my Covid-19 test had shown I do not have the virus,” he wrote on social media.

“Delighted for myself and family but obviously angry and disappointed that I now have to self-isolate and miss vital games for Derby,” he added.