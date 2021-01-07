Meet the Retiring MPS from the 7 th Parliament

A total of 11 Members of Parliament (MPs) decided to retire from parliament, thus did not contest in the 2020 parliamentary elections to represent their constituencies in the 8th parliament of the 4th Republic.

Dailyguideonline has compiled these 11 former members of parliament (MP) from both the NDC and NPP who have decided to bow out of parliament on their own volition.

Retired NPP MP

Anthony Akoto Osei

He was the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tafo Pankrono in the Ashanti Region. The former banker represented his constituent for three consecutive terms (2008-2020). He was succeeded by Vincent Ekow Assafuah on the ticket of NPP.

2. Kwabena Appiah-Pinkrah

He was the MP for the Akrofuom Constituency in the Ashanti Region. 73-year-old former consultant represent his constituency for three consecutive terms (2008-2020). He was succeeded by Alex Blankson

3. Ziblim Iddi

He is a MP for Gushegu constituency in the Northern Region. The 53-years –old educationist represented his constituency for one term in office as MP. He was succeeded by Alhassan Tampuli Sulemana of the NPP.

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

She was the MP for Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency in the Greater Accra Region. The 57 year old former journalist represented her constituency for two consecutive terms as Member of Parliament and was succeeded by Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi of the NPP.

Alban S.K. Bagbin

He was the former Member of Parliament for Nadowli Kaleo constituency in the Upper West Region and now Speaker of Ghana’s 8 TH Parliament. The 63-year-old lawyer represented his constituency for seven consecutive terms. He handed the baton to Anthony Sumana Mwinkwaara of the NDC.

Richard Quashigah

He was the MP for Keta constituency in the Volta Region. The 52-years-old former journalist represented his constituency for two consecutive terms and was succeeded by Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey the NDC.

Inusah Fuseini

The MP represented the Tamale Central constituency in the Northern Region. The 58-years old lawyer represented his constituency in the Northern Region. The 58-year-old lawyer represented his constituency for four consecutive terms before handling the mantle to Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed of the NDC.

Bernice Adiku Heloo

He was the MP for Hohoe South Constituency in the Volta Region. The 66-year-old development expert represented her constituency for two consecutive terms. She was succeeded by John Peter Amewu.

Magnus Kofi Amoatey

MP for Yilo Krobo Constituency in the Eastern Region. The 72-year-old lawyer represented his constituency for two consecutive terms before dropping the baton to Albert Nyakotey of the NDC.

Clement Humado

He was the MP for Anlo Constituency in the Volta Region. The 68-year-old Agricultural expert represented his constituency for four consecutive terms. He was succeeded by Richard Kwame Sefe of the NDC.

Fiifi Kwartey

He was MP for Ketu South constituency in the Volta Region. The 54-years-old former financial analyst represented his constituency for two consecutive terms before dropping the baton to Dzifa Gomashie of the NDC.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke