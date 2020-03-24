Mensah, One Ghana Volunteers…Fight COVID-19

David Accam, Jonathan Mensah and Harrison Afful. INSET: Dr Vanessa

Black Stars US-based players like Jonathan Mensah, Harrison Afful and David Accam have partnered Dr. Vanessa Kabu Mensah of West Africa Rescue Association and Yaw Ampofo Ankrah to combat the deadly coronavirus.

On Saturday, sports journalist Ampofo Ankrah and Dr. Vanessa led the One Ghana Volunteers on an education, awareness and donation exercise at Ashaiman.

The exercise was geared towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Along with the support of medical supervisors, the donations, education and awareness were conducted within the strictest health and safety guidelines.

Dr. Kabu Mensah said it was important to ensure that the risk of spreading or potential contamination is reduced for both volunteers, market women, traders, shoppers and donor recipients.

She said, “We must remember that first and foremost, we must stay safe even though we can’t paint a false rosy picture just because we don’t want to cause fear and panic.”

Dr. Kabu Mensah stressed the need for more education and awareness on a constant basis.

“The truth is; we must educate ourselves with all the relevant information we get and be on the highest alert, especially as this virus has killed over 400 people in one day elsewhere,” she added.

According to Ampofo Ankrah, hawkers and traders may not be as social media conscious as others, so monitoring TV news bulletins regularly should not be taken for granted.

He commended Ghanaian professional footballers playing in the US Major League Soccer, having initiated a social media awareness campaign on coronavirus.

Mensah, Accam and Afful have come together to share key information on multiple platforms.

Through the Jonathan Mensah Foundation, the three players have supported the purchase and donation of sanitizers, detergents, gloves, face masks and other protective items.

The initiative for the promotion of hygiene and good sanitation practice was coordinated by One Ghana Volunteers.

Others who participated in the education awareness campaign were beach soccer officials and players.

The Ashaiman Municipal Education Sports Coordinator, Edem Dela, was also in attendance, as well as a nurse from the local Ashaiman Polyclinic, Ms. Esther Holdbrook-Smith.

The One Ghana awareness campaign is ongoing and continues via social media platforms.