Mensah Out Of AFCON Qualifier

Stars Defender Out Of AFCON Qualifier

Vitoria Guimaraes left back, Gideon Mensah, has pulled out of the Ghana squad to face South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers this weekend.

Mensah, 22, was named in CK Akonnor’s 29-man squad for the double-header, but the former WAFA man was forced off after just 45 minutes in Guimaraes’ 4-2 defeat to Gil Vicente in the Portuguese Primera Liga last weekend and has been unable to recover in time for the game.

Asante Kotoko left back, Imoro Ibrahim, is being considered by the Black Stars technical handlers as a replacement.

Ghana take on South Africa on Thursday, March 25 at 4:00pm before engaging Sao Tome three days later in Accra on Sunday, March 28, 2021.

Three points from the two games will be enough to book the Black Stars a spot in next year’s AFCON in Cameroon.