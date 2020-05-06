Messi, Suarez, Others Tested For Coronavirus

Messi and Suarez

La Liga has carried out coronavirus tests for several players.

Among the players tested Wednesday, May 6, were Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergi Roberto.

A number of LaLiga Santander teams also returned to work today.

Players were tested for Covid-19 , all before training resumes.

According to reports,

football in Spain will look different upon its return.

Several changes are reportedly being made to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the return of LaLiga Santander matches.

Barcelona

Barcelona’s players were reportedly summoned to the club’s training complex at 9:00am CET on Wednesday morning and the first to arrive was Sergi Roberto.

Ivan Rakitic was the first to leave, whilst some players were wearing protective masks and others weren’t, Marca reports.

According to reports, Arturo Vidal, Antoine Griezmann, Clement Lenglet, Riqui Puig and Rakitic himself arrived wearing the masks, as did Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Police had to intervene to ensure photographers kept the appropriate social distance from the players as they arrived, whilst there was one fan who was asked to leave by the police.

Gerard Pique was one of the last to arrive, doing so without a protective mask. Quique Setien took protective measures to another level, arriving in both a mask and surgical gloves.

Valencia

Los Che have been one of the club’s most seriously concerned about the spread of Covid-19 , especially after a number of their players tested positive for the virus after the Champions League clash with Atalanta.

As such, the club has implemented an efficient one-way circuit within their training complex that ensures there is no contact between anybody.

On Wednesday afternoon the entire squad is going to be tested for Covid-19 , as part of the first phase of the plan to return to individual training by the end of the week, report say.

Media reports in Spain suggest that players will have to adhere to a number of strict rules, they arrive in their own car, keeping a safe distance from others in the car park.

“They must also wear masks, gloves and ensure zero social contact with others.”

Real Madrid

Los Blancos’ senior squad have already passed through Valdebebas, with players being tested for Covid-19 before being permitted to train, report indicated.

According to reports,

Karim Benzema was the first to arrive for training and testing at just after 9:00am CET, although he left a few moments later.

Nacho Fernandez, Rodrygo Goes, James Rodriguez, Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Dani Carvajal were next to arrive to undergo testing.

LaLiga are in charge of managing all the protocols that clubs have to fulfil before competition returns and these medical tests are mandatory for both the players and coaching staff, as well as the employees who come into contact with the players on a daily basis.

By Melvin Tarlue