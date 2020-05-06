Rev Denzel Releases New Music Project; DEEPER TOUCH

Denzel Prempeh

Denzel Prempeh, the visionary leader, pastor, song writer and Team Lead of HeartBeatMinistries Worldwide which includes HeartBeatMusic is set to release a new project DEEPER TOUCH on May 15, 2020.

DEEPER TOUCH is a collection of some songs ministered by Denzel Prempeh and HeartBeatMusic over the decade. This project is to honor as well as a show gratitude to God for how far he has brought the ministry. The melodic songs offer a smooth blend of traditional, contemporary and Jewish sound.

DEEPER TOUCH ignites true worship and praise with messages of inspiration, expectation, the need for a deeper stirring of the presence and gifts of the Holy Spirit and the message of faith and hope over fear especially in this season.

Prior to this Rev. Denzel Prempeh has released songs such as Sweet Holy Spirit, Meni Obiaa, Obiaa Enihor and Pace Praise. DEEPER TOUCH will draw you into a place of personal devotion and intimacy with God.

This project will be available on all online musical stores starting FRIDAY MAY 15, 2020.

To learn more about this project, updates as well as Denzel Prempeh and HeartBeatMinistries, please follow them on all social media @denzelhbm & @thehbmworldwide on all platforms.