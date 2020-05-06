UK Covid19 Deaths Reach 29,427

Deaths related to coronavirus in the U.K. have now reached to 29,427.

It follows the recording of additional 693 coronavirus deaths across the U.K.

According to the U.K. Department of Health and Social Care, “As of 5pm on 4 May, of those tested positive for coronavirus, across all settings, 29,427 have sadly died.”

The Department says in a tweet that “As of 9am 5 May, there have been 1,383,842 tests, with 84,806 tests on 4 May.”

“1,015,138 people have been tested of which 194,990 tested positive.”

As of 9am 5 May, there have been 1,383,842 tests, with 84,806 tests on 4 May.



1,015,138 people have been tested of which 194,990 tested positive.



As of 5pm on 4 May, of those tested positive for coronavirus, across all settings, 29,427 have sadly died. pic.twitter.com/OBSEhBX5sG — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) May 5, 2020

By Melvin Tarlue