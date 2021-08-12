Middleman Dubai Sheikh Coughs$2.47m Covid-19 Vaccine Cash

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

The Dubai Middleman behind the supply of 300,000 doses of Sputnik Covid-19 vaccines to Ghana, Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum has finally refunded the $2,470,000 to the coffers of the Government of Ghana after Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu wrote to him.

In a letter addressed to the Ministry of Health, the Dubai Sheikh indicated that “We acknowledge receipt of your letter with Ref. No. MOHCD/LG012/21 dated 10th August 2021 regarding the refund of the balance of payment to the Government on Ghana for the supply of the Sputnik V Vaccine”.

He said “The requested amount of Two Million, Four Hundred and Seventy Thousand United States Dollars (USD2,470,000) has already been refunded to the designated bank account, as communicated by you”.

The letter noted that “the Swift and the payment advice for the refund is hereby attached to your reference and record adding that “We also confirm that no funds have ever been drawn under the LC. Also, kindly note that the LC stands expired since June 2021 and is no longer a valid legal instrument issued in our favor”.

The agreement for the supply of Sputnik V vaccine with Sheikh Al Maktoum acting as a middleman has generated controversy in the country.

After presenting Ghana with 20,000 doses of the vaccine instead of the initially agreed doses of 300,000 for the first batch, the deal was subsequently terminated.

Mr Agyeman Manu requested a refund of the money paid in a letter addressed to him, a Member of the ruling family of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and titled, “Refund To The Government of Ghana the Balance of 300,00 Doses of Sputnik V Vaccine.”

In a letter signed by the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, who is at the center of the deal, it acknowledged the termination of the vaccine supply agreement dated March 9, 2021, for the supply of Sputnik V Vaccine, ‘as per your letter No. ADM/LT/GHA/00/21/101 dated 14th July 2021.’

It formally requested the refund of the remaining amount for the non-supplied doses, which should be the total amount paid to Sheikh Al Maktoum’s office.

The refund will be minus the amount due for the 20,000 doses already supplied to the country by Sheihk Al Maktoum.

Two Weeks Leave

Already the Chief of Staff has granted two weeks leave to the Health Minister, Mr. Agyemang Manu following an intense pressure mounting on him to resign due to the revelation he made that he entered into a contract with the Dubai Sheikh without parliamentary approval when he admitted he erred before the Parliamentary Committee.

The health minister in July this year admitted that he independently approved the purchase of a $64.6 million contract for Sputnik V Vaccine from Russia out of frustration.

He told the Ad Hoc Committee of Parliament tasked to probe the controversial Sputnik V vaccines procurement agreement that accumulated frustrations to procure the vaccines for the country compelled him to disregard parliamentary approval as required by Article 181 (5) of the 1992 constitution.

In the minister’s justification, he had plans to formally seek parliamentary approval after he independently approving the $64.6 million contract.

A report from Ad hoc committee indicted the health minister of failing to seek parliamentary approval among others.

Pressure group, OccupyGhana, the Minority Caucus in Parliament, IMANI’s Kofi Bentil, and Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu have been at the forefront calling for the resignation of the Minister.