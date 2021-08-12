Tracey Boakye Accused Of Breaking Kumawood Actress’ 9-Year-Old Marriage

Tracey Boakye and Joyce Boakye

A Kumawood actress, Joyce Boakye is alleging colleague controversial actress, Tracey Boakye is one of the reasons her marriage of 9years with her medical doctor husband has hit the rocks.

Speaking on the Delay Show, Joyce alleged Tracey lied to her husband and the man believed her because she was her best friend.

“My only wrong was to invite Tracey Boakye to my house for us to plan on a project. She was going about telling people that I envy her. When you came to my house, I was already living in my mansion and you were living in a bush. I lived comfortably at Parakuo Estates and had my car, so why will I envy you. You even come to fetch foodstuff from my house so why will I envy you,” she alleged.

“Initially, I called on Tracey to help me create a stunt to hype my movie but she declined. Afterwards, she called Kani Gloria and they both schemed to destroy the idea I had come up with. I took a semi-nude picture with one of my actors in a toilet on a plane. That particular picture was intended to create a publicity stunt to hype my movie and my husband was aware of the plan. After the pictures went viral and other people alleged that I had truly had sex with the man, Tracey Boakye made matters worse by lying to my husband that she was present while I was having sex with the actor. My husband believed her because she was my friend,” she added.

Interestingly Tracey who is known for launching quick responses is rather quiet about this one. She is yet to respond to Joyce’s allegation.