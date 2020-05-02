Miley Cyrus, Lil Jon, Others Perform At Love Lockdown Livestream

A number of top celebrities have performed at Mark Ronson’s Love Lockdown Livestream.

The Livestream took place at 6pm EST, May 1, 2020.

The event is seen as ” a major house party”.

The performers included Miley Cyrus, Tame Impala, Dua Lipa, A Trak, Christine and the Queens, D-Nice, Daryl Hall, Disclosure, Lil Jon, Lykke Li, Mall Rat, Nate Ruess, Robyn, actor Sam Neill and Troye Sivan, among many more.

Ronson, a British-American singer, had described the event as a “video mixtape.”

It featured all the acts performing from quarantine.

By Melvin Tarlue