Real Madrid Were The Best Team In Europe In 2011-12 – Mourinho

Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has stated that Real Madrid were the best team in Europe between 2011-2012.

Mourinho who was in charge of Madrid from 2010-2013, observed that despite falling out of the Champions League, Madrid were the best.

According to him, the manner in which Madrid ended Barcelona’s run of the La Liga was crucial.

Mourinho, now in charge of Tottenham Hotspurs, was speaking in an interview with Spanish outlet, Marca.

Madrid won La Liga in 2011-12.

According to him, “That season, Real Madrid were the best team in Spain and also the best in Europe.”

He added that “That’s why it was so hard for us to deal with going out to Bayern in the Champions League.”

“Ending that Barcelona dominance and doing it by achieving a record points tally and a record goals tally like that makes it even more interesting and important because we did it in the best way possible,” Mourinho added.

“It wasn’t only that we won La Liga, it’s that we did it in a way that made history,” he says.

Mourinho took over at Madrid from 2010-13 after winning the Champions League with Inter, replacing Manuel Pellegrini.

The Chilean manager had woefully failed to win a trophy during his one year season with Madrid.

By Melvin Tarlue