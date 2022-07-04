Minister Deploys 1000 Accra City Reponse Perosnnel

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has deployed some 1000 personnel of the City Response Team (CRT) to work under the various Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies within the Greater Accra Region.

The CRT having gone through a Military discipline is expected to work under the instructions of retired Warrant Officers and a Colonel Kofi Amissah Mensah to mitigate the indiscipline and sanitation challenges in Greater Accra.

Addressing the personnel, the minister cautioned them to play their role diligently to compliment the efforts of the police and military, warning them to know that they are not Military officers or Police officers, so they should work within the confines of the laws of the Assembly.

He expressed optimism that the officers are poised to begin work because they have received a month long training on how to enforce sanitation by-laws.

Before they strike, the Accra minister implored traders who sell at unauthorized places in the capital to immediately return to the various markets.

He warned that “Persons and organizations that supervise filthy surroundings could be arrested and prosecuted under the new sanitation by-law.”

The Operation Clean Your Frontage by-laws make it obligatory for individuals and corporate bodies to be responsible for the cleanliness and greening of their immediate environs.

