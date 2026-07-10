Minister Gives Have-Hohoe Road Contractor Two-Month Ultimatum

Kwame Governs Agbodza, James Gunu and other officials on the inspection tour

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has given Greenhouse International Development (GH) Limited, the contractor responsible for the reconstruction of the 53.35-kilometre Have-Hohoe Road, a two-month ultimatum to increase progress on the project to at least 20 percent or risk having the contract terminated.

The project, which forms part of the Eastern Corridor Road Project, has been under construction for approximately 14 years but remains significantly behind schedule. Current records indicate that only 13 percent of the revised work programme has been completed.

Speaking during an inspection of the project as part of his nationwide road inspection tour of the Eastern, Volta and Oti regions, Mr. Agbodza expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace of work and warned that the government would not hesitate to terminate the contract should the contractor fail to meet the new target.

He stressed that the government remains committed to ensuring the timely completion of critical road infrastructure projects and would hold contractors accountable for delays that impede development.

The minister noted that residents along the Have-Hohoe corridor have waited far too long for the completion of the road and deserve better.

“If you are somebody born and you live on this corridor, you would have been tired of every government coming to say we are coming to complete this project. You have two months to bring your programme up to a minimum of 20 percent, or we would assume that after 14 years you are not capable of doing the work. It’s as simple as that,” Mr. Agbodza warned.

The inspection formed part of a two-day road inspection tour across the Volta Region led by the Roads and Highways Minister, the Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini and the Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu. They were accompanied by senior officials of the Ministry of Roads and Highways and engineers from the Ghana Highway Authority.

The exercise forms part of the government’s commitment under the ‘Big Push’ initiative to monitor the implementation of critical road infrastructure projects across the country.

During the tour, the delegation visited selected project sites, received technical briefings from engineers and consultants, assessed the progress and quality of ongoing works, reviewed project timelines and discussed practical measures aimed at addressing implementation challenges.

The government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring that strategic road projects are completed on schedule and to the highest standards to improve connectivity and accelerate socio-economic development in communities across the Volta Region and the country at large.

FROM Daniel K. Orlando, Ho