Man Found Dead After Returning From Church

Residents of Adwafo in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region have been thrown into a state of shock following the death of a 38-year-old man, Kofi Moses, who was found dead behind his house shortly after returning from church on Sunday.

The deceased was reportedly found hanging from a mango tree behind his house under circumstances that are yet to be established.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, the Area Committee Chairman, Bro. Sammy, described the incident as heartbreaking, saying the community was struggling to come to terms with the tragic loss.

“The whole community is in shock. He went to church and when he came back, this happened behind the house. We are all praying for the family,” he stated.

According to him, Kofi Moses was well known in the community, and his sudden death has left his family, friends and neighbours devastated.

The body has been deposited at the Nkawie Government Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Meanwhile, the police have commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Bro. Sammy disclosed that the police have since released the body to the family for burial, which has been scheduled for today.

The incident has sparked calls from community leaders for residents, particularly young people, to seek support from family members, pastors, elders and health professionals whenever they face emotional or personal challenges instead of suffering in silence.

FROM David Afum, Adwafo