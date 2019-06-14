Minister Honours Winner Of Talented Kids

Nakeeyat in a handshake with Sanitation minister, Cecilia Dapaah

The winner of Talented Kids 2019, Nakeeat Dramani, on Tuesday met the Minister of Water & Sanitation, Cecilia Dapaah, to be honoured for her great ideas and concerns for the environment.

During her participation in the competition, the winner was an advocate of the environment and sanitation practices as her key message, which finally helped her emerge as the ultimate winner of the competition.

Madam Dapaah said she was thrilled when she saw Ms. Dramani’s performance and what captured her most was one of her poems on sanitation and the environment.

In view of that, she decided to invite Ms. Dramani to congratulate and honour her for having a big agenda since Ghana is currently being faced with sanitation problems.

The minister has also appointed her as the sanitation ambassador of the Ministry of Water & Sanitation for the next two years.

She stated that the initiative started by Ms. Dramani is a good one and since she’s a minor, she would have the opportunity to educate her peers and everyone in Ghana to orchestrate a massive change in sanitation practices.

The minister added that she would help repeat the message the contestant was sending across to keep the environment clean and avoid indiscriminate dumping of waste.

“Let us encourage our children and help them know their interest for them to be supportive in society” she said, as she thanked the TV3, organisers, for organising it for the past 10 years and unveiling precious talents.